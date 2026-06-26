NIKE Q4 Earnings Preview: Time to Buy or Remain on the Sidelines?

NIKE Inc. NKE is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 30. The leading sports apparel retailer is estimated to have witnessed year-over-year declines in the top and bottom lines in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.9 billion, suggesting a 2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating a decline of 21.4% from the year-ago reported number. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter were unchanged in the last 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings beat the consensus estimate by 20.69%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 40.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Earnings Whispers for NIKE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NIKE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NIKE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Aspects to Note Ahead of NKE’s Q4 Results

NIKE's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to reflect the impacts of NIKE’s transitional phase, marked by a blend of structural realignment, macroeconomic pressures and uneven regional performance. Despite progress under “Win Now,” the earnings profile remains constrained by tariffs, promotions and restructuring actions.



Greater China remains a major concern, with sales declines expected to persist into fiscal 2027 as the company continues marketplace cleanup efforts and reduces sell-in levels. On the last reported quarter’searnings call management acknowledged that it has been taking actions to clean the marketplace, tighten execution across digital and physical retail, and rebuild the brand locally through sport, but also expected these actions to continue throughout fiscal 2027 and impact revenue growth as sell-in is reduced.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects Greater China to be down 20%, reflecting reduced sell-in and accelerated cleanup actions. Given China’s historical role as a growth and margin contributor, an extended reset can constrain earnings leverage and limit valuation upside until channel health and full-price demand are more durable. Our model predicts revenues for the Greater China business to decline 20.4% year over year to $1.18 billion for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026.



Margin recovery also remains uneven due to higher U.S. tariffs, elevated promotional activity and ongoing investments tied to its marketplace reset. While management expects the first quarter of fiscal 2027 to be the final quarter where higher tariffs remain a material year-over-year drag to the gross margin (assuming no significant changes), it also noted that promotions and markdowns across the marketplace remain elevated and continue to weigh on profitability.

NIKE, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NIKE, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NIKE, Inc. Quote

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects the gross margin to decline 25-75 bps, including 250 bps related to higher tariffs in North America. These factors, alongside ongoing investments tied to the integrated marketplace rebuild, can delay operating leverage and keep earnings recovery gradual. Our model predicts the gross margin for the fiscal fourth quarter to contract 40 bps year over year to 39.9%, with gross profit expected to decline 5%.

NIKE Direct has been struggling with weak digital demand and heavy discounting, limiting profitability improvements. Meanwhile, weakness in Sportswear, a highly promotional EMEA market and the prolonged turnaround at Converse have been adding volatility to the company’s performance. With uneven revenue growth across regions and categories, the path to sustainable earnings recovery has been uncertain.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, management expects revenues to fall 2-4%, with modest growth in North America largely offset by declines in Greater China and Converse, reinforcing that the path to steadier growth remains uneven across the portfolio.



However, NIKE’s “Win Now” strategy continues to shift the company toward tighter execution while preserving long-term brand equity. NIKE’s wholesale re-engagement is a key pillar of its “Win Now” strategy, designed to broaden reach and stabilize sell-through across an integrated marketplace. Management has deepened collaboration with major accounts through direct engagement, focusing on curated assortments, enhanced in-store experiences and sport-driven storytelling.

NIKE’s Price Performance & Valuation

NKE shares have exhibited a deterioration in the past three months, declining as much as 20.4%. The stock has underperformed the industry’s 12.2% fall. Shares of the company also lagged the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500’s returns of 0.9% and 15.9%, respectively.



NIKE's performance is notably weaker than that of its close competitors, Wolverine World Wide Inc. WWW, Steven Madden Ltd. SHOO and adidas AG ADDYY, which have rallied 7.5%, 25.3% and 33.8%, respectively, in the past three months.

NKE’s 3-Month Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite this recent downturn, NKE’s valuation appears quite pricey. The company trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.51X, exceeding the industry average of 19.62X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.95X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for NKE Stock

NIKE’s strategic initiatives are laying a solid foundation for long-term growth by reinforcing its competitive moat, expanding its innovation-led product pipeline and deepening consumer engagement across channels. Through sharper brand positioning, a renewed focus on performance-driven innovation, and improved retail and digital execution, NIKE is adapting to evolving market dynamics while preserving its leadership in global sports and lifestyle apparel. The company’s “Win Now” strategy further supports this transformation by resetting the marketplace, strengthening wholesale partnerships and prioritizing profitable growth.



That said, the transition is not without near-term friction. Management’s soft guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 reflects ongoing revenue pressure as NIKE phases out legacy lifestyle franchises and navigates a challenging demand environment. Continued weakness in Greater China and softness in core lifestyle categories remain key overhangs on the company’s near-term performance. While these headwinds may weigh on growth in the coming quarters, they appear largely transitional, positioning NIKE for a healthier, more sustainable growth trajectory in the longer term.

Conclusion

As NIKE prepares to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, investors may be weighing whether the stock offers an attractive entry point. The company is moving ahead with its “Win Now” strategy, which emphasizes sport-led innovation, broader product diversification and marketplace cleanup to rebuild brand distinction and support sustainable long-term growth.



That said, near-term challenges remain difficult to overlook. Continued softness in Greater China, weakness across select lifestyle and digital channels, and margin pressure from higher tariffs are expected to have weighed on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Management has also signaled that recovery is likely to remain uneven across regions as turnaround efforts take time to gain traction.



While NIKE’s long-term strategy is designed to restore brand momentum and improve marketplace health, the transition could keep results volatile in the near term. For existing NKE shareholders, a cautious hold stance appears appropriate, as the upcoming earnings report should provide clearer insight into the pace of recovery and the effectiveness of management’s ongoing initiatives.

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