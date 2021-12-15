Nike Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s Ahead?

The American athletic consumer firm Nike (NYSE:NKE) will report its fiscal second-quarter results on December 20.

Nike's continued efforts, which include investments in a variety of shopping applications as well as a focus on digital initiatives, are likely to enhance sales in the upcoming quarter. However, problems in the supply chain and uncertainties in China may have impacted Nike's top-line growth.

Nike's stock has risen by around 18.7% in the last year and 27% in the last six months.

Impressive Website Traffic Numbers

Nike's website visits have been growing, according to statistics from TipRanks' Nike Website Traffic tool.

The number of unique visits to Nike's website climbed by 8.8% in the fiscal second quarter. Also, the stock price increased by 2.7% within the same time period.

On a more positive note, we witnessed a 23.9% increase in visitors to the company's website in November, compared to October.

These figures imply that Nike is witnessing strong demand for its products.

Examining User Location by Region

We may look at the data by area to get more information from the website traffic statistics.

The United States accounted for 33.8% of all user traffic in November. Korea, on the other hand, accounted for 15.3% of all visitors, placing it second after the United Kingdom (5.4%). Other countries, such as the Netherlands, France, and Mexico, contributed less than 5% of overall user traffic.

Expectations for Q2

For fiscal Q2, the Street expects Nike to report earnings of $0.62 per share and revenues of $11.25 billion. Meanwhile, the Earnings Whisper number, or the Street’s unofficial view on earnings, stands at $0.72 per share.

Nike CEO John Donahoe expressed optimism about the company's future prospects on the company's last earnings call. He said, “We have the right playbook to navigate macroeconomic dynamics, as we create value through our relentless drive to fuel the future of sport.”

Nike appears to have a strong global business plan, brand strength, product advancements, and increasing digital capabilities. As a consequence, the firm is expected to maintain its outstanding performance in the following quarter.

Expert’s Take

Ahead of the fiscal Q2 earnings release, Sam Poser of Williams Trading maintained a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $196.00. This implies 18.5% upside potential to current levels.

Despite global supply chain problems, Poser believes Nike is well-positioned to deliver excellent results in the upcoming quarter. He writes, “The global health of, and demand for, the Nike brand remains at historically high levels. Supply chain disruptions remain, but product availability in 2Q22 has been not as bad as retailers anticipated.”

However, he did say, that 3Q22 projections might be a little "squishy" because of manufacturing closures in Vietnam, which could have impacted “product availability in North America and Europe.”

Nonetheless, Poser is optimistic that supply chain challenges will dissipate after 3Q22, and NKE will reap the benefits of rising product demand.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 17 Buys and 3 Holds assigned in the past three months. As for the price target, the average NKE price target stands at $184.15. This implies 11.3% upside potential from the current levels.

