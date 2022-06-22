Nike puts a better foot forward in China

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nike’s China bulls can let out a sigh of relief. The sneaker-maker has had a tough run, with revenue in Greater China for the nine months to the end of February falling 11% https://s1.q4cdn.com/806093406/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/FY22-Q3-Combined-NIKE-Press-Release-Schedules-FINAL.pdf. But online sales during this year’s “618” festival - the annual shopping extravaganza during the first 18 days of June - brought in 570 million yuan ($85 million), a whopping 171% increase compared to last year. That even beats local competitors such as Li Ning and Xtep.

The $171 billion sportswear giant run by John Donahoe has been beset by a number of hurdles, not least Covid-19 lockdowns, political and consumer backlash due to the Xinjiang cotton controversy and local competitors https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2022-china-nationalistic-online-shoppers vying for market share. Now it’s prioritising local consumers by offering China-specific platforms and partnering with Hong Kong-listed Topsports and Pou Sheng, two of the biggest domestic sports retailers in Mainland China.

Nike estimates the country’s market for its gear could grow to 500 million people https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:23603012-6ba4-444a-a95a-f737775b09e5#pageNum=1, 10 times that of North America. That’s a big if, but the Swoosh deserves to celebrate its smaller victories. (By Thomas Shum)

