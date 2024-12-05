Nike price target lowered to $95 from $100 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Nike (NKE) to $95 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Noting that Nike officially pulled guidance last quarter in light of the CEO transition and then gave sales and margin guideposts for the year, BofA says the question entering Q2 earnings is if new CEO Elliott Hill will reduce expectations further. The firm, which thinks investors “would welcome a clean slate from Hill,” adds that missing sales and gross margin after this quarter would “derail the building bull case.” The firm’s new $95 target still reflects 29 times its FY26 EPS estimate, but now on a lower estimate, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.