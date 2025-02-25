Nike Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nike (NYSE:NKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $302,140, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,153,733.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $115.0 for Nike during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.3 $27.0 $27.0 $60.00 $81.0K 514 0 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $75.00 $68.6K 14.6K 356 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $80.00 $68.4K 6.2K 555 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $85.00 $66.6K 1.1K 405 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.33 $1.33 $1.33 $82.00 $66.5K 1.0K 540

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,000,841, the price of NKE is up by 0.49%, reaching $80.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nike

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.2.

