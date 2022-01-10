NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NIKE Carry?

As you can see below, NIKE had US$9.43b of debt, at November 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$15.1b in cash, leading to a US$5.68b net cash position.

How Strong Is NIKE's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NKE Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that NIKE had liabilities of US$8.86b due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.1b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$15.1b and US$3.75b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$5.14b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded NIKE shares are worth a very impressive total of US$248.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NIKE boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, NIKE grew its EBIT by 88% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NIKE can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. NIKE may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, NIKE recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 82% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about NIKE's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$5.68b. The cherry on top was that in converted 82% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$6.5b. So we don't think NIKE's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of NIKE's earnings per share history for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

