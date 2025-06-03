Nike (NKE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Nike (NKE) reached $62.37, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.81%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker witnessed a gain of 7.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nike in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 26, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 89.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.67 billion, indicating a 15.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nike. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Nike presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.

We can additionally observe that NKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

