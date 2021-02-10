NIKE (NKE) Strengthens Its Digital Game With Datalogue Buyout

Given the recent scenario, wherein the pandemic led shift to online platform is here to stay, NIKE, Inc. NKE is leaving no stone unturned to ensure sustained online sales momentum. In doing so, the company has acquired the data-integration platform Datalogue. Founded in 2016, Datalogue is a startup based in New York, which uses machine-learning technology for data preparation and integration. Notably, the terms and conditions of the deal remained undisclosed.



This move is likely to help NIKE to transform raw data from all sources in a faster and easier way. Further, the buyout is seen as part of its consumer-led digital transformation plan, wherein NIKE plans to increase investments in e-commerce and technology along with optimize the men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses. Also, industry experts believe that the company is taking a more direct selling route in a bid to enhance connectivity with consumers.



NIKE has already been doing good on the digital front, driven by its efficient digital ecosystem that comprises its online site as well as commercial and activity apps. Also, consumers’ increasing preference for digital, athletic wear, and health and wellness bode well.



In the fiscal second quarter, digital sales for the NIKE Brand were up 84% on a reported basis and 80% on a currency-neutral basis. Double-digit growth across EMEA, Greater China and APLA along with triple-digit growth in North America aided results. Moreover, NIKE Direct sales increased 32% on a reported basis and 30% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in JD Sports and Zalando.



Additionally, management noted that it continues to witness strong digital trends, even as stores reopened. As a result, NIKE remains focused on digital acceleration, which is now thought of as the new future of the marketplace rather than being a temporary solution to the coronavirus-related challenges in physical markets.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock gained 41.8% in a year's time compared with the industry's growth of 39.7%.





Other retailers benefiting from the online boom are Skechers SKX, V.F. Corp VFC and Columbia Sportswear COLM. Notably, Skechers’ online sales advanced 142.7% year over year in fourth-quarter 2020. Moreover, Columbia Sportswear witnessed e-commerce sales growth of 41% year over year in fourth-quarter 2020. Also, V.F. Corp’s global digital revenues advanced 53% in third-quarter fiscal 2021.

