Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $62.08, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have appreciated by 13.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 19.62% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nike in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating an 89.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.67 billion, showing a 15.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $45.88 billion, indicating changes of -45.57% and -10.67%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Currently, Nike is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nike is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.31, so one might conclude that Nike is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NKE has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.