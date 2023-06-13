Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $106.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 10.85% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nike as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 29, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.57 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Nike is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nike's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.37.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.