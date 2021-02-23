Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $136.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%.

NKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.95 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $43.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85% and +15.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.98 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.89.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.