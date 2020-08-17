Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $105.66, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 9.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NKE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 54.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.03 billion, down 15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $39.27 billion, which would represent changes of +40.63% and +4.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% higher. NKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.64, so we one might conclude that NKE is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

