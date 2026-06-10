Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $43.96, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have appreciated by 5.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.56%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nike in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, down 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.87 billion, indicating a 2.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $46.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.02% and +0.11%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% lower. Currently, Nike is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Nike is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.66, so one might conclude that Nike is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that NKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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