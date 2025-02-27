Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) ended the recent trading session at $80.02, demonstrating a -1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.78%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker witnessed a gain of 5.99% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nike will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.15 billion, reflecting a 10.31% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.85% and -9.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.64% downward. Nike presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nike is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.42, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.