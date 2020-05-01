Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $85.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 8.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 12.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.43 billion, down 17.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $39.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.83% and +0.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% lower. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

