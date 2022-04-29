Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $124.70, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 5.58% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nike as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 7.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.4 billion, up 0.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $46.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.49% and +5.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nike is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Nike's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.31, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.