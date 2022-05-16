Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $112.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 15.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 15.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.39%.

Nike will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.33 billion, down 0.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $46.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.49% and +5.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Nike currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nike has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.07, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

