Nike (NKE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Nike (NKE) closed at $62.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -3% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 10.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 11.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nike in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.14 billion, down 1.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $46.58 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.61% and +0.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. Right now, Nike possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nike is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.17.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

