Nike (NKE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Nike (NKE) ended the recent trading session at $43.73, demonstrating a -4.79% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The stock of athletic apparel maker has risen by 6.59% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nike will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.87 billion, indicating a 2.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.51 per share and a revenue of $46.36 billion, signifying shifts of -30.09% and +0.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nike currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nike currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.56.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 109, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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