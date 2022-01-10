Nike (NKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.06, changing hands as low as $149.49 per share. Nike shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $125.44 per share, with $179.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.55. The NKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

