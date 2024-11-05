Nike (NKE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Nike (NKE) closed the latest trading day at $77.98, indicating a +1.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have depreciated by 4.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nike in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.64, signifying a 37.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.18 billion, showing a 9.01% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $47.48 billion, which would represent changes of -30.63% and -7.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. Currently, Nike is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

