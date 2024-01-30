Nike (NKE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $104.18, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 4.32% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nike in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.86%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.35 billion, reflecting a 0.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.57 per share and a revenue of $51.77 billion, signifying shifts of +10.53% and +1.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Nike is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nike is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.