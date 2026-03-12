Nike (NKE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $54.13, marking a -2.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 10.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nike in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 31, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 40.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.29 billion, indicating a 0.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $46.8 billion, indicating changes of -27.31% and +1.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. At present, Nike boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nike currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.31.

We can additionally observe that NKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry stood at 2.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

