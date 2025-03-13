Nike (NKE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Nike (NKE) ended the recent trading session at $72.71, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nike in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 71.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.12 billion, down 10.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $46.24 billion, indicating changes of -48.1% and -9.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% upward. Right now, Nike possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.84. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.12.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

