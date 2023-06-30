Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nike (NKE) reported $12.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- North America : $5.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $5.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China : $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

: $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America : $1.70 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $1.70 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China- Equipment : $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenue- Converse : $586 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $586 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenue- Total Nike Brand : $12.23 billion versus $10.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $12.23 billion versus $10.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions : $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.8%.

: $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.8%. Revenue- Corporate : -$14 million versus -$10.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: -$14 million versus -$10.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenue- Footwear : $8.55 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $8.55 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Revenue- Apparel : $3.23 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Equipment: $430 million versus $404 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

Shares of Nike have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.