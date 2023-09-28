Nike (NKE) Q1 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

It would be a gross understatement to say that Nike (NKE) stock has underperformed the market for much of the year. Shares of the global athletic retailer have fallen 23% year to date, trailing the 13% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Investors want to know what it will take to get Nike stock running in the right direction. The global athletic footwear giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Aside from inflation headwinds, which has impacted the company’s global operations, Nike has had to deal with challenges in its supply chains. The company’s prospects won’t immediately improve. Citing the current macroeconomic backdrop, Erste Group just lowered its rating on the stock to Hold from Buy.

"The fact that consumer sentiment has also deteriorated significantly, particularly in the important sales market of China, and sales there have fallen, is currently having a negative impact," warned analyst Hans Engel. But it’s not all bad news. When compared to its industry peers, Nike’s margins remain above average, and its valuation is below the long-term average. What’s more, there continues to be a slight recovery in China, Nike’s second-largest market.

As the company stands to benefit from the ongoing re-opening in China, which has relaxed some of its Covid restrictions to spur economic growth, there’s could be some upside in Nike's fundamentals. Because a potential recovery in China, which can serve as an offsetting factor, Nike has a consensus price target of $116 which implies potential premiums of 27% from currently levels. But in the near term, for the stock to run higher, the company must figure out ways to revive revenue growth and reaccelerate profit margins.

For the quarter that ended August, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based apparel company to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $13 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 93 cents per share on revenue of $12.69 billion. For the full year, ending in June, earnings are expected to be $3.47 per share, up from $3.23 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $50.29 billion would decline about 1.8% year over year.

When assessing Nike's stock performance over one year and three years, Nike has fallen 9% and 30%, respectively, compared to respective gains of 14% and 32% by the S&P 500 index in the same time span. To many investors, Nike stock appears cheap not only on price, but also when compared to the company’s long-term potential, particularly with its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business which has been a standout segment performer.

The DTC segment, which now accounts for 43% of the company’s total revenue, has grown more profitable than Nike’s wholesale segment, while also giving Nike more pricing power. Nike’s online distribution and its online channels have also been an area where the company has invested heavily. There is an estimated 160 million active members in the company’s online membership and loyalty programs.

However, quarterly results have arrived less than stellar. In the fourth quarter, the company missed on the bottom line by 2 cents, reporting adjusted EPS of 66 cents, while Q4 revenue of the $12.83 billion beat by $242 million. Q4 gross margin decreased 140 basis points from a year ago to 43.6% of revenue, but was enough to past the consensus mark of 43.5%. The margin decline was due to higher markdowns, product input costs and rising freight and logistics costs.

Notably, Q4 revenue increased 16% in Greater China to $1.81 billion, beating the consensus expectation of $1.64 billion. On Thursday the shares will react positively if the company can delivery a top and bottom line beat along with positive guidance.

