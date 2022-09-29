Nike (NKE) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Is it now time to chase Nike (NKE) stock? With shares down 41% year to date and 37% over the past twelve moths, it’s hard to argue that Nike might be the most undervalued name in retail apparel, especially when compared to the company’s long-term potential with its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business.

The global apparel and footwear giant can remove all doubt when it reports first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Nike’s underperformance doesn’t reflect the operational excellence the company has displayed over the past several quarters. The DTC segment, in particular, which continues to gain momentum, is not only more a profitable business than wholesale, it also gives Nike more pricing power while allowing the company to affect the consumer buying experience.

In fiscal 2022, the DTC business generated $18.7 billion, rising 14% year over year, thanks to increases in digital sales. As it stands, DTC now accounts for 43% of the company’s total revenue, compared to 27.5% six years ago. This suggests that the decline in Nike’s stock does not reflect the operational excellence the company has displayed over the past several years. Some analysts fear, as interest rates continue to rise, that the company could suffer higher commodities prices in the near term which could impact revenue in regions like Europe and China, Nike’s second-largest market.

With these challenges notwithstanding, RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania just rated the stock a “Buy” ahead of earnings with a $125 price target. Dadhania believes the company can continue to assert itself as one of the better-performing names within the retail sector. Nike’s brand strength has been one of the company’s strongest assets, serving as a defense during periods of weak economic growth. On Thursday investors will want Nike to demonstrate that its brand dominance can still prevail.

For the quarter that ended August, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based apparel company to earn 93 cents per share on revenue of $12.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion. For the full year, ending May 2023, earnings are expected to be $3.70 per share, down from $3.75 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $50.03 billion would rise 7.10% year over year.

The expected decline in both revenue and profits for the just-ended quarter reflects the tough year-over-year comparisons the company is working through. This has also been part o the stock’s underperformance. However, the company’s investments in the DTC continue to expand its profit margins with revenue rising impressively, which drove a top and bottom line beat in the fourth quarter with the company reporting adjusted EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $12.2 billion. Analysts expected EPS of 82 cents and $12.1 billion in revenue.

The management cited the strength in the DTC business that was bolstered by a 7% boost in revenue. “In this dynamic environment, Nike's unrivaled strengths continue to fuel our momentum,” CFO Matt Friend said. "Two years into executing our Consumer Direct Acceleration, we are better positioned than ever to drive long-term growth while serving consumers directly at scale.”

Just as impressive, the company’s digital revenue now accounts for almost one-quarter fo the Nike’s total brand revenue. Given the strong growth trends, combined with digital traffic and Nike App downloads which accounts for roughly half of digital sales, it makes sense for the company to continue to accelerate the growth rate and scale of the DTC segment. On Thursday for the stock to reverse course, Nike must produce another beat and issue strong full-year guidance.

