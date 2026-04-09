NIKE (NKE) Price Target Decreased by 12.70% to 67.28

The average one-year price target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been revised to $67.28 / share. This is a decrease of 12.70% from the prior estimate of $77.07 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.00% from the latest reported closing price of $43.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIKE. This is an decrease of 932 owner(s) or 30.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.23%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.07% to 1,014,512K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 49,070K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,239K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 5.67% over the last quarter.

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 48,055K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 693.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,773K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,331K shares , representing an increase of 36.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,443K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,209K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,520K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,730K shares , representing an increase of 30.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 37.07% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.