Nike (NKE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $45.20, marking a +2.29% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have by 0% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nike will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 30, 2026. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.87 billion, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $46.33 billion, representing changes of -31.02% and +0.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nike is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Nike's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.39.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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