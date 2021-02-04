Nike (NKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $140.63, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NKE is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.95 billion, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $43.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85% and +15.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note NKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that NKE is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

