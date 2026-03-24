Nike (NKE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Nike (NKE) ended the recent trading session at $53.49, demonstrating a +1.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

The stock of athletic apparel maker has fallen by 16.45% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nike in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 31, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.59%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.29 billion, indicating a 0.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $46.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.78% and +1.07%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. At present, Nike boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Nike is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.65 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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