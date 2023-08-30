Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $102.10, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nike as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.98 billion, up 2.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Nike is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nike has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.42 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.04.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

