Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Nike (NKE) ending at $106.32, denoting a +0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nike in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.85, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.41 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $53.14 billion, indicating changes of +15.79% and +3.75%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Nike boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nike is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.15, which means Nike is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.