Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $108.63, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 16.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nike as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 9.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.31 billion, down 0.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $46.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.21% and +5.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. Nike is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nike has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.13 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.22.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

