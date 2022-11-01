Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $93.77, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nike as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.58 billion, up 10.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $48.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.8% and +4.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.99% lower within the past month. Nike is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

