Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE) closed at $92.39, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 4.75% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Nike will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.58 billion, up 10.76% from the prior-year quarter.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $48.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.8% and +4.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.68% lower. Nike is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Nike is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.74, so we one might conclude that Nike is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



