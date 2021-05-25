Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $134.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 1.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

NKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NKE is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 198.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.09 billion, up 75.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $43.25 billion, which would represent changes of +95.63% and +15.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. NKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.65.

We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

