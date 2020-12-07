Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $138.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 5.77% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NKE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 18, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.59 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $42.16 billion, which would represent changes of +76.25% and +12.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.52, which means NKE is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.