Nike (NKE) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $100.02, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 2.09% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NKE is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.31 billion, up 7.24% from the prior-year quarter.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $42.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.48% and +8.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. NKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

It is also worth noting that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

