Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $100.32, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 7.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Nike will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 21.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.98 billion, up 2.29% from the prior-year quarter.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.86% and +4.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Nike currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nike currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.22.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.