Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed at $98.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 70.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.35 billion, down 18.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $39.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.02% and +0.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, NKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.