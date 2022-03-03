Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $133.97, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 8.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Nike will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 2.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $47.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.65% and +5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nike. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nike is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nike is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.

Investors should also note that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

