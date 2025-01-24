Nike (NKE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Nike (NKE) ended the recent trading session at $73.57, demonstrating a -0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

The athletic apparel maker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nike in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 69.39% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.15 billion, indicating a 10.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.10 per share and a revenue of $46.34 billion, signifying shifts of -46.84% and -9.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nike. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Nike possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Nike is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.45. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.9 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that NKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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