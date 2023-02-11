Nike (NKE) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Nike said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $122.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.23% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike is $131.07. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.23% from its latest reported closing price of $122.23.

The projected annual revenue for Nike is $49,389MM, an increase of 0.57%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, a decrease of 16.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.54%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 1,142,220K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,719K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,272K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,512K shares, representing an increase of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 84.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,646K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,082K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 22,499K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,297K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 62.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 22,499K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,817K shares, representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 40.95% over the last quarter.

Nike Background Information

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

