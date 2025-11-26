Nike (NKE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Nike (NKE) was up +1.02% at $64.33. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

The athletic apparel maker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nike in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 18, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing a 52.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.15 billion, indicating a 1.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.64 per share and a revenue of $46.69 billion, demonstrating changes of -24.07% and +0.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nike. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Currently, Nike is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nike is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.25.

Meanwhile, NKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry stood at 0.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

