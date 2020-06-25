Nike (NKE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Lingering long-term effects from the pandemic, which has pressured consumers and retailers, has kept Nike (NKE) stock from running in the direction investors would like. But the global apparel and footwear giant can spark interest when it reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

While Nike shares have returned 7% over the past month, they are about flat on a year-to-date basis. Relatively speaking, that’s still a decent performance when compared to the 5% decline of the S&P 500 index. At the same time, however, NKE stock doesn’t exude the value one might expect from its YTD performance, when factoring that its revenue and profits are expected to slow down dramatically in the coming quarters. But all is not lost. With consumers across the globe increasing their focus more on health and wellness, Nike is poised to see increased demand for its products like shoes and apparel.

These reasons, among others, were cited by Raymond James analysts Matthew McClintock who raised his rating on Nike to Outperform, while bumping his price target to $115 from a prior $100. "We remain bullish on NKE, which continues to demonstrate ample demand for strong, innovative product in the marketplace, despite the COVID-19 challenge. NKE's timely digital investments over the past few years are paying off with an accelerating benefit during this unprecedented global outbreak.” Needless to say, Nike’s guidance on Thursday will need to reflect that confidence.

For the quarter that ended May, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based company to earn 9 cents per share on revenue of $7.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 62 cents per share on revenue of $9.37 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to decline 12% year over year to $2.18 per share, while full-year revenue of $38.45 billion would mark a 1.7% decline year over year.

Despite increased competition from the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Adidas (ADDYY), among others, Nike has delivered consistent growth over years, delivering shareholder returns of more than 25% per year over the past 35 years. However, this was all prior to the disruptions caused by COVID-19 which has impacted not only consumers, but also major sports leagues in the U.S. which may not return to the courts and fields where many marquee Nike endorsers such promote Nike products.

On the retail front, Nike has been investing heavily in its digital sales and has scaled up its ability to sell direct-to-consumer (DTC), rather than leaning on retail partners. The DTC business, which accounts for 32% of revenue, not only allows Nike to control the consumer shopping experience, it also generates higher profit margins for the company. In the third quarter, during which the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, margin expansion in the DTC (due to higher average selling prices) were the main drivers of profitability.

Given the DTC advantage, Nike is poised to be a winner in retail when the worst of the pandemic passes. The company’s guidance on Thursday, however, must also reflect moderate growth trends and gross margin expansion in the second half of the year.

