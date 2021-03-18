Nike (NKE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Nike (NKE) have one of the better-performing names within the retail sector over the past year, rising some 120% over the past year, including 7% returns over the past week. This is an impressive performance given the economic devastation the pandemic has inflicted upon consumers.

The global apparel and footwear giant can remove all doubt when it reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Some investors might suggests that the shares have now run too far ahead of the company’s fundamentals. That concern, however, is shared among HSBC analysts who recently upgraded Nike to Buy from Hold, citing revenue growth and margin expansion. “Given elements of scale and benefits of higher-margin channels (online, direct-to-consumer, Asia), it has become clear that the debate around sales or EBIT is indeed no longer an either or – Nike can have both,” the analyst noted.

Nike is benefiting from the fact that consumers across the globe have developed an increased focus on health and wellness, sparked by the pandemic. What’s more, concerns about weak consumer spending and a delayed covid relief package has been removed with the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus. As such, Wall Street sees Nike strongly positioned to capitalize on increased demand for its products like shoes and apparel. The company will nonetheless need to affirm that confidence with strong revenue forecasts.

For the quarter that ended February, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based company to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $11.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 53 cents per share on revenue of $10.1 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are expected to rise 90% year over year to $3.03 per share, while full-year revenue of $43.3 billion would rise 15.8% year over year.

Despite increased competition from the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Adidas (ADDYY), among others, Nike has delivered consistent growth over years, producing shareholder returns of more than 25% per year over the past 35 years. "For a very long time, we have believed that Nike's business model was essentially to reinvest all excess profits to ensure the group would continue to take market share from peers,” the HSBC analyst noted. Those investments, including its digital-first approach has begun to pay dividends by creating greater separation from its rivals.

In the second quarter, Nike beat in almost every important category, logging its tenth beat in the past twelve quarters, driven by e-commerce gains. Despite the effect of temporary store closures, Q3 revenues of $11.24 billion rose nearly 9% year over year, above consensus of $11.02 billion. The company enjoyed strong online sales with revenue in its Nike DTC (direct to consumer) business rising 30%, driven by gains in all geographic regions.

The DTC business, which accounts for 32% of revenue, not only allows Nike to control the consumer shopping experience, it also generates higher profit margins for the company. Nike reported a Q2 EPS of 16 cents per share which climbed about 11%, demonstrating strong margin gains. Given the DTC advantage, Nike is poised to be a winner in retail in the quarters ahead. But for the stock to keep rising, the company’s guidance on Thursday must also reflect moderate growth trends and gross margin expansion in the first half of the year.

