Nike (NKE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Nike (NKE) remain one of the better-performing names within the retail sector, rising 35% over the past six month, despite the economic devastations the pandemic has inflicted upon consumers.

Some might suggest that the Nike shares have now run too far ahead of the company’s fundamentals. But the global apparel and footwear giant can remove all doubt when it reports second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Friday. Concerns about weak consumer spending and a delayed covid relief package, particularly as cases are rising, present potential headwinds for Nike. At the same time, however, it’s not likely to be a lose-lose scenario.

Driven by the pandemic, Nike is benefiting from the fact that consumers across the globe have developed an increased focus on health and wellness. What’s more, the company’s timely digital investments over the past few years are paying off with an accelerating benefit during this outbreak. As such, known for its strong brand name and innovation, Wall Street sees Nike strongly positioned to capitalize on increased demand for its products like shoes and apparel. The company will need to affirm that confidence with strong revenue forecasts, particularly during the holiday quarter.

For the quarter that ended November, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based company to earn 61 cents per share on revenue of $10.55 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 70 cents per share on revenue of $10.33 billion. For the full year, ending June 2021 earnings are expected to rise 80% year over year to $2.88 per share, while full-year revenue of $41.99 billion would rise 12.3% year over year.

Despite increased competition from the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Adidas (ADDYY), among others, Nike has delivered consistent growth over years, delivering shareholder returns of more than 25% per year over the past 35 years. Despite the long-term success, Nike is still perceived somewhat as a “new company” on Wall Street driven by its new strategies. Guggenheim analyst called Nike one of its best ideas for 2021.

In a note on Thursday, Guggenheim cited the progress the company has made under CEO John Donahoe. "The 'new' Nike is a digital-first organization set to drive greater separation vs. peers, as well as from its own historical rates of productivity, consumer engagement, and financial performance, in our view,” Guggenheim said. “We remain comfortable with our above-consensus FY21/FY22 EPS estimates and reiterate NKE as our Best Idea ahead of the report.”

Nike has been investing heavily in its digital sales and has scaled up its ability to sell direct-to-consumers (DTC), as opposed to relying on its retail partners. The DTC business, which accounts for 32% of revenue, not only allows Nike to control the consumer shopping experience, it also generates higher profit margins for the company. The company has leveraged the high margins in that business to deliver top and bottom line beats in the past five quarters, driven by higher average selling prices of its shoes and apparel.

Given the DTC advantage, which given Nike and advantage over its competitors, Nike is poised to be a winner in retail in the quarters ahead. That said, the company’s guidance on Friday must also reflect moderate growth trends and gross margin expansion in the first half of next year.

