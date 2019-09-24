Nike (NKE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The consumer is doing exceptionally well, as evidenced by the 4.3% rise in personal consumption expenditures in the second quarter, accord to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Retail sales are a key part of that consumer spending, which Nike (NKE) is hoping will help drive its top-line growth.

The global athletic apparel and footwear giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. As with the previous quarter, there are questions as to the extent the tariffs on China has impacted the company’s revenue and profits. And can the strength of U.S. consumer offset said impact? China is the company’s second-largest market and an estimated 26% of Nike shoes and apparel are manufactured in there.

At the same time, however, recent results from the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Adidas (ADDYY), which are exposed to similar risks, suggests the impact could be overstated. Both LULU and Adidas surpassed Street expectations. And it would appear given that Nike shares — up roughly 18% year to date, matching the S&P 500 — and trading just shy of their 52-week highs, Wall Street expects a similar result. But this also means that the beat is priced in and the company’s guidance could be the main driver of the stock. Will Nike disappoint?

For the quarter that ended August, Wall Street expects the Oregon-based company to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $10.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 67 cents per share on revenue of $9.95 billion. For the full year, ending in June 2020, earnings are expected to rise 16% year over year to $2.89 per share, while revenue of $42.09 billion would mark a 7.6% increase year over year.

After beating Wall Street earnings estimates for almost seven years straight, the company ended that streak in the fourth quarter. Despite beating analyst’s Q4 estimates for sales of sneakers and sports gear, which lead to a 4% rise in revenue, Nike earned adjusted EPS of 62 cents per share, short of Wall Street’s forecast for 66 cents. The company blamed the miss on weaker profit margins owing to investments in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and less through wholesalers.

The company’s DTC business not only allows Nike to control the consumer shopping experience, it also allows Nike to collect customer data to help the company provide what it calls a tailored experience — one that is unique to each customer. Nike believes that its e-commerce expansion could help it post its strongest growth in years. So far the best appears to be paying off as F2019 DTC revenues reached $11.8 billion, thanks to a 35% jump in online sales and same-store sales growth of 6%.

Just as important, the company enjoyed a 10% increase in sales to wholesale customers for the year. The wholesale business had been struggling as retailers like Sports Authority has filed bankruptcy and others such as mall-based operators continue to struggle. On Tuesday investors will want to see if these positive trends can continue, particularly in the DTC business. The guidance must also show sustained revenue growth trends and gross margin expansion in fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.