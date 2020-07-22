Nike Makes Leadership Changes to Support Digital Growth

After a massive sales decline in the fourth quarter and the expansion of its digital program, Nike (NYSE: NKE) said it would be streamlining its workforce toward a leaner company with a digital focus.

CEO John Donahoe entitled this initiative the "Consumer Direct Acceleration" (CDA), and he described the goals in the fourth-quarter conference call on June 25.

A nimbler organization

The CDA is meant to increase Nike's digital penetration to 50% and build deeper relationships with consumers while creating a seamless, connected digital and in-store marketplace.

Part of making that happen is simplifying the athletic apparel company's operations, categories, and leadership. Nike is developing simpler constructs to drive digital growth and improve profitability. "The leadership changes, combined with a strategic alignment of Nike's operating model against the CDA, will create even greater focus and agility that will be enabled by a nimbler, flatter organization in service of consumers," the company said in a statement on its website.

Nike veterans take new positions

Nike is promoting leaders within the organization to take on new leadership positions and giving others new leadership roles:

Amy Montagne, vice president and general manager of global categories, will become the vice president and general manager of the men's segment.

Whitney Malkiel, vice president and general manager of specialty categories, will become the vice president and general manager of the women's segment.

McCallester Dowers, vice president and general manager of the kids North America segment, will become the vice president and general manager of the kids segment.

Carl Grebert, vice president and general manager of the Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA) region, will become the vice president and general manager of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Sarah Mensah, vice president and general manager of sportswear in APLA, will become vice president and general manager of the APLA region.

Craig A. Williams, president of the Jordan brand, and G. Scott Uzzell, president & CEO of Converse, Inc., will both join the executive team.

